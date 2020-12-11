Exclusive: New Details on Disney’s ‘Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers’

Yesterday, during Disney’s Investor Day presentation, Disney fans and cinephiles alike received major announcements about upcoming projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Star Wars, and even Pixar. However, there was one live action project unveiled, outside of those realms, that certainly turned some heads. The project I’m referring to, of course, is Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.



Now, it’s not just the fact these two fan favorite characters will be getting the big screen treatment that’s exciting. It’s all of the talent attached to the project too. In addition to being directed by Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping), the film will also star comedians John Mulaney and Andy Samberg as Chip and Dale respectively. Seth Rogen is also slated to have a cameo.



While that’s all the info the company disclosed yesterday, we here at The DisInsider have obtained a casting grid with some additional exclusive information.



According to the casting grid the official log line/synopsis for the film is as follows:



It’s been years since the end of the RESCUE RANGERS, and CHIP AND DALE are currently living a life of mediocrity. Now Chip and Dale must renew their partnership to try and save a friend from a fate worst that death: video piracy.



In case that description isn’t enough to give you an idea of the general tone Schaffer is aiming for, or what the film will be about, a breakdown for a character named Ellie Whitfield offers some additional details:



Human, any ethnicity, Ellie is a newly promoted detective, eager and excitable, the only detective young enough to have grown up with and loved the Rescue Rangers TV show. Being human, she’s much larger than the cartoon characters with whom she interacts, which is all part of the fun as she embarks on helping Chip and Dale track down the sinister Mean Dean.



Ellie will be a co-lead, and the studio is looking for an actress between the ages of 25 and 35 to play.

Both the longline and the breakdown indicate that film will be cheeky or self-aware to an extent, having many of the characters within it aware of Chip and Dale’s previous adventures. Most notably, the breakdown confirms that Chip and Dale will not be the only animated characters to appear in the film. Considering that casting is nowhere near complete, and the fact that Schaffer, Mulaney, and Samberg are Saturday Night Live alums, the possibilities for the ensemble are endless.



The last crucial piece of information the grid offers is that the Disney is curently targeting a late January start date for the project.



Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers isn’t expected to hit Disney+ until the Spring of 2022; however it’s always possible that could change. Be sure to follow The DisInsider for any future updates on this project, as well as for more scoops just like this one!