Marvel Studios Reportedly Developing a Nomad Project

It’s been less than a week since Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige revealed their insane slate of theatrical and Disney+ projects during Disney’s Investor Day meeting. However, thanks to a new report, the studio is working on another project they haven’t officially revealed.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Marvel Studios recently filed a trademark for “Nomad” alongside many of the properties that were officially announced by Feige during Thursday’s meeting, with the intent to develop a project. As of now, it is unknown if the project is being developed for a theatrical release or for Disney+.

For those unaware of the Nomad identity, it was first introduced in Captain America #180. Steve Rogers abandoned, which was something explored in Avengers: Infinity War, but was never officially considered or called “Nomad.” Other people who have taken up the mantle include Ian Zola — who became Rogers’ adoptive son after the two were stranded in Dimension Z, and Rikki Barnes, who is the alternate reality granddaughter of Bucky Barnes. Rounding out the list of Nomads is Jack Monroe, who served as a member of the Thunderbolts, which is a route the MCU is looking to go with Thunderbolt Ross, Justin Hammer, Baron Zemo, all coming back to the MCU fold in future projects.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be tackling Captain America lore, and previous reports from earlier this year revealed that a season two is coming, with a possible new title. So, could Sam Wilson or Bucky Barnes take up the Nomad mantle, while the other is Captain America? It’s possible. You also have John Walker as U.S. Agent, maybe they go that route. Marvel Studios keeps everything under a tight lock and key, but if I’m a betting man, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier seems like the logical project to introduce the Nomad identity.

Starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brühl, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.