Jon Favreau Confirms ’The Book of Boba Fett’ and ’The Mandalorian’ Season Three Are Seperate Projects

As the world knows by now, after the credits rolled for The finale of The Mandalorian season two, fans were given a post-credits tease. The tease, we saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arrive at Jabba’s Palace on Tatooine to assassinate an older Bib Fortuna with Boba Fett taking over the throne. The scene closed with two title cards The Book of Boba Fett and Coming December 2021.

Since the episode debuted fans have been speculating whether or not the book of Boba Fett is a spin off to The Mandalorian or if it is taking over season three. Silly rumors have been making their way across the Internet regarding series star Pedro Pascal involvement on the series. Well, thanks to Jon Favreau we finally have some clarification.

As teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the season finale of The Mandalorian, the legendary bounty hunter’s journey will continue in The Book of Boba Fett. Favreau, executive producer of The Mandalorian, confirmed today on Good Morning America that the new series is currently in production and will arrive December 2021, only on Disney+.

Read: Is This The Way? ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Review

The Book of Boba Fett will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Temuera Morrison as the titular bounty hunter, along with Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Robert Rodriguez — who directed Chapter 14 of The Mandalorian, a thrilling installment that reintroduced Boba Fett to the Star Wars galaxy — joins Favreau and Dave Filoni as executive producer.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/JP54yEe9WF — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 21, 2020

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will go into production next year.