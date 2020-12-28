Everything Coming to Disney+ In January 2021

This last month brought some of Disney+’s biggest moments thus far, including, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale and Disney Pixar’s Soul. January will be matching December’s strength with the much anticipated premier of Wandavision from Marvel Studios.
Here is the list of the weekly Friday releases for Disney+ in January 2021:
January 1
700 Sharks
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!
Great Shark Chow Down
Mega Hammerhead
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
The Wolverine (2013)
Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20
Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake
January 8
Disney Fam Jam
Ferdinand
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion
Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2
January 15
Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)
Doctor Doolittle 3
Isle of Dogs
WandaVision: Premiere
Mary Poppins Returns
Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime
January 22
Wild Uganda
Pixar Popcorn: Premiere
WandaVision: Episode 2
Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches
January 29
Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4
Epic
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Ramona and Beezus
Texas Storm Squad
WandaVision: Episode 3
Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)