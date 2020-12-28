Everything Coming to Disney+ In January 2021

This last month brought some of Disney+’s biggest moments thus far, including, The Mandalorian Season 2 finale and Disney Pixar’s Soul. January will be matching December’s strength with the much anticipated premier of Wandavision from Marvel Studios.

Here is the list of the weekly Friday releases for Disney+ in January 2021:

January 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

January 8

Disney Fam Jam

Ferdinand

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 1

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 3

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 4

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Beyond the Clouds: The Anatomy of Emotion

Marvel Studios: Legends: Episodes 1 and 2

January 15

Disney Elena of Avalor (S3)

Doctor Doolittle 3

Isle of Dogs

WandaVision: Premiere

Mary Poppins Returns

Beyond the Clouds: The Concert of a Lifetime

January 22

Wild Uganda

Pixar Popcorn: Premiere

WandaVision: Episode 2

Beyond the Clouds: The Finishing Touches

January 29

Dinosaurs: Seasons 1-4

Epic

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Ramona and Beezus

Texas Storm Squad

WandaVision: Episode 3

Beyond the Clouds: A Promise Kept (Finale)