Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert and More Join The Cast of ‘Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical’

After months of teasing, 11 social media creators who participated in the original TikTok Ratatouille sensation will take part in the upcoming streaming concert. Lucy Moss (Six The Musical) has been tapped to direct the project.

The musical is set to feature an all-star cast that includes Wayne Brady (Whose Line is it Anyway) as Django, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Remy, Kevin Chamberlin (Disney Channel’s Jessie) as Gusteau, Tony Award winner André De Shields as Ego, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Linguini, Grammy Award nominee Adam Lambert as Emile, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Colette, Owen Tabaka as Young Ego, and three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa as Skinner, with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods as the ensemble.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is being adapted by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk) with choreography by Ellenore Scott; Breslin, Foley, and Jeremy O. Harris executive produce.

The creative team also includes music supervisor Daniel Mertzlufft, orchestrator Macy Schmidt, video and production designer David Bengali, music director Emily Marshall, music copiers Jessie Rosso and Geoffrey Ko, audio mixer Angie Teo, and stage manager Cody Renard Richard with casting by Taylor Williams.

Tickets start at $5 and are available exclusively on TodayTix by visiting TodayTix.com or downloading the TodayTix app. All ticket sale proceeds to benefit The Actors Fund Covid-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

To get more information about The Actors Fund, please click HERE.

Additional information about Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be announced soon.