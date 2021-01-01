Walt Disney World: Two Projects Removed from 2021 Release Schedule

Disney’s official fan club D23, made an announcement of all of the new content and opening Disney has planned for 2021. The number of new movies, shows, and specials is long and impressive, they also noted Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in Walt Disney World and Avenger’s Campus at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. A couple of projects were notably missing from the list: Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind and Tron Lightcycle Power Run.

Vehicles for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in Epcot

Both of these projects are being built within the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and have had their construction delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While there was hope they would open in late 2021, we had reported earlier that a well-informed source had leaked that the projects were going to be wrap up outdoor construction, to keep the area looking nice from the outside, but the indoor construction would cease until late 2021 to keep costs down. This would lead to a likely opening date in 2022.

Concept Art for the upcoming Tron: Lightcycle Run attraction coming to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Guardians of the Galaxy Cosmic Rewind is being built in Epcot and Tron Lightcycle Power Run is being built in the Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland. The Tron attraction is a clone from the Shanghai Disneyland ride, the park’s highest rated ride by guests.

Stick with The DisInsider as we will continue to follow the changes with these projects and others around the Disney theme parks.