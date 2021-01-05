Natalie Holt to Score Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’

Natalie Holt (Herself) has been tapped to score Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series, Loki. Production on the series is expected to be completed this month. Holt then work with the post-production team on setting the musical tone for Loki.

Read: Exclusive: Alan Silvestri to Compose Disney+’s ‘Pinocchio’ With Glen Ballard Writing New Songs

Disney+’s Loki sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as the titular Marvel Cinematic Universe villain. Also set to star are Sophie Di Martino (Yesterday), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Beauty and the Beast), Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Owen Wilson (Wedding Crashers), and Jonathan Majors, who will make his first appearance as Kang the Conqueror, before wreaking havoc in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumainia. Kate Herron (Daybreak) will direct the series. Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) wrote and will serve as the showrunner on the series.

As of now, there is no official premiere date set for the six-episode series, however, Disney+ previously announced a 2021 debut. We will have to wait and see if the studio is able to stick with that year, as the series has recently wrapped production in Atlanta, Georgia.

Holt’s other recent projects include Phyllida Lloyd’s Herself, which is currently playing in select theaters and will premiere this Friday, January 8 on Amazon Prime, as well as Claudia Llosa’s Fever Dream, which will premiere later this year on Netflix. She also worked on the music for the hit family film, Paddington.

Source: Film Music Reporter