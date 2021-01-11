Kevin Feige Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Coming; Says It’ll Take Place In The MCU

Try not to drop your chimichangas for this one.

It’s official. Deadpool 3 is coming, and it’s going to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As if Marvel’s (very public) meeting with Ryan Reynolds post the Disney/Fox merger or its subsequent hiring of two writers for the project wasn’t enough confirmation that another Deadpool was in the works, Kevin Feige has finally offered an official update on the film in an exclusive interview with Collider.

In the interview, Feige says:

“[The film] will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

So not only is the film in development, but it’s going to be the first MCU film to be Rated R. Now, while it is going to be interesting to see how Disney – the company devoted to being family friendly – deals with that, it’ll be equally interesting to see how and where Deadpool fits in the MCU.

Currently it’s unclear if the film will follow the continuity – or at least have the main character remember the continuity – from the first two films, or if this will be a soft reboot of sorts.

Could the upcoming Multiverse arc be used as a way to shoehorn him in? Or was he always there? With a meta character like Deadpool the possibilities are endless.

Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux, who are most known for their work on Bob’s Burgers are hard at work writing the script now.

With a massive slate of projects already in the works and Marvel’s extremely packed production schedule, it looks like the earliest fans could see the film is sometime in 2023. There’s always a possibility that could change though.

Source: Collider