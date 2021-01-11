Spider-Verse Film ‘Morbius’ Delayed Again

Another year, another delay for Sony Pictures’ Morbius.

According to Variety, the comic book, spider-verse thriller has moved from its March 19 release date almost seven months to October 8. The studio believes in this film, and they are now protecting it. Insiders believe more Q1 theatrical releases will also get moved, as pandemic numbers surge.

Morbius has had its fair share of delays, It was originally set for release on July 10, 2020, before moving three weeks later to July 31, 2020, before settling on the March 19, 2021 date.

Read: Jon M. Chu Exits Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

Here is the official Morbius synopsis:

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), the film stars Jared Leto (Suicide Squad), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Adria Arjona (Andor), Jared Harris (Sherlock Holmes), Tyrese Gibson (Fast and Furious franchise), and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming).