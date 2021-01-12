Disneyland Tournament: Round 1 – Division B

Welcome back to The Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides, where we try and figure out what ride is the undisputed fan favorite at the Disneyland Resort.

Voting for Round 1 Division A took place yesterday and more than 16,500 votes were cast in less than 24 hours. The winners will be announced later this week.

You can vote here (below), at the Twitter account @SeanNyberg, at the Twitter account @theDisInsider, or on the stories on our Instagram and Facebook Page, both are TheDisInsider.

Please share this with your friends and family that love Disneyland.

Thank you for voting. We will be announcing all of the Round 1 winners later this week. We will also be taking a deep dive into the numbers and revealing out personal picks on ‘The Disney Beat’ podcast. So check that out by clicking the cover art below.