‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Voice Frustration Over Reboot Cancellation

It’s been exactly a month since Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff took to Instagram to share the news that the Disney+ reboot will not be moving forward.

It has been a long road for the series, production was halted last November, as the studio let go of showrunner Terri Minsky. The news did not sit well with Duff, as she urged the studio to have the series moved to Hulu.

Back in February, when Disney+ made the move to pull Love, Victor from Disney+ to Hulu, Duff took to her Instagram story with an image of the article circled the words “family-friendly” in the headline and wrote above it “Sounds familiar.” This led people to believe this could be why the series is on hold, which turned out to be the case as Duff and Minsky wanted to do a more adult version of Lizzie for the revival, while Disney wants a show that would appeal to kids and families, something more akin to the original series. Despite multiple remote meetings last year, the series would not move past talks.

Now, the rest of the cast have opened up about the cancellation.

In an interview with Vice, actor Robert Carradine questioned why Disney approved the show’s more adult themes.

“When we did the read-through of the first two scripts, there were literally three rows of chairs and in each chair was some kind of a Disney executive. I mean, there were 25 of them in there. And they were laughing their asses off. Every single step of that trajectory had to be greenlit by somebody who’s high up in the organization. So, you go to all that trouble and they decide at the last minute, out of the blue, that it needs to be more kid-friendly? I don’t get that.”

Hallie Todd, who played Lizzie’s mom, shared some insight on her brief reunion with the cast.

“I’m sad. We had the best time when we got together for those two episodes. It felt like no time had passed, except that all of a sudden these kids were adults. It just seems ridiculous. There’s always more to it than you hear, and I certainly am not privy to those conversations in the back room.”

Jake Thomas, who played Lizzie’s brother, Matt, feels that the original series’ fans have been let down.

“Fans always tell me how watching the show was a staple of their childhood, and honestly, I was right there with them running to the TV every week to watch the latest episode. When I walked onto the set of the rebuilt McGuire house for the reboot, it felt like such an unreal homecoming, an overwhelming childhood nostalgia. It saddens me greatly that the fans don’t get to share in that feeling.”