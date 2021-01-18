Disney Scores 23 Critics Choice Awards Television Nominations

Today the Critics Choice Association released their Television nominations for this year’s Critics Choice Awards. Between the Disney owned Disney+, FX, and Hulu, the company scored 23 nominations.

The Mandalorian was nominated for the biggest prize, “Best Drama Series” and the filmed version of Broadway’s Hamilton, which aired on Disney+ this summer, was nominated for “Best Movie Made for Television.”

The streaming giant Hulu had a number of nominations, including “Best Comedy Series” for both PEN15 and Ramy. They also had two nominations for “Best Actor in a Comedy Series,” with Nicholas Hoult from The Great and Ramy Youssef of Ramy.

Hulu’s Normal People picked up a nomination for “Best Limited Series,” “Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television” for Paul Mescal, and “Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television” for Daisy Edgar-Jones.

The Disney owned FX received 14 nominations, including “Best Comedy Series” nominations for both Better Things and What We Do in the Shadows. Better Things also scored a “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” nomination for Pamela Adlon.

What We Do in the Shadows also picked up acting nominations, including “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” for Natasia Demetriou, “Best Actor in a Comedy Series” for Matt Berry, “Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series” for both Harvey Guillen and Mark Proksch.

FX’s Mrs America nabbed a “Best Limited Series” nomination, along with “Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television” for Cate Blanchett and “Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television” for Uzo Abuda, Margo Matindale, and Tracey Ullman.

The FX limited series Fargo garnered acting nominations for Chris Rock and Glynn Turman.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, March 7th 2021 and will be broadcast on CW.

The Critics Choice Association will announce the nominees for their Film branch on February 8th, with those winners being announced at the same ceremony as the Television awards.