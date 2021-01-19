‘Space Force’ Actress Ginger Gonzaga Joins Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk’

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, so too does its cast.

The newest edition to the MCU is none other than Ginger Gonzaga, according to Deadline. She’ll appear as Jennifer Walters’ best friend in the forthcoming Marvel/Disney+ series She-Hulk.

She joins the previously announced Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, and Tim Roth who will play Walters a.k.a She-Hulk, Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk, and Emil Blonsky a.k.a The Abomination.

Gonzaga currently appears on Netflix’s Space Force, but she’s worked on various shows including Showtime’s Michel Gondry/Jim Carrey outfit Kidding, as well as the short-lived Ryan Seacrest-produced tv series Mixology. She was also the writer and host of Hulu’s The Morning After.

She-Hulk, slated to be a half hour legal comedy, will follow Walters as she juggles being a lawyer and a superhero with powers similar to The Hulk.

In the comics, Walters develops superhuman strength and transforms into a milder version of The Hulk after receiving a blood transfusion from Bruce Banner, her cousin. It remains to be seen whether or not the show will follow that storyline, or if it will introduce Maslany’s character post-procedure.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will helm the show, which is expected to drop on Disney+ sometime next year.

