President Biden Being Added to Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents

Wednesday, January 20th, 2021, ushered in a new United States President, when Joseph R Biden was sworn in as the 46th President. A change of executive leadership always brings with it new policy objectives, a new set of cabinet officials, and, most importantly, an addition to the Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents in Walt Disney World. While many of our norms have been busted recently, this tradition will continue.

Disney reported that the Hall of Presidents attraction (er…”exhibit”? um…”show”?) has been closed for refurbishment as they add a President Biden audio animatronic. President Biden will join the 44 other presidents on stage.

While President Biden is the 46th President of the United States, there have been only 45 presidents. Grover Cleveland served two non-consecutive terms, one as the 22nd and one as the 24th president. So President Biden will be the 45th animatronic on the stage.

In the early 90’s President Clinton became the first president to provide his voice and record his speech to be used in the presentation. Subsequent presidents, Bush, Obama, and Trump, have all recorded their own speeches too. President Biden is expected to follow suit.

There has been no time table given for the update. The previous refurbishment in 2017 took nearly one year, while President Obama’s addition took roughly 9 months.

It has long been reported that an update to the entire exhibition was being developed, with songwriters Lin Manual Miranda and Weird Al Yankovic attached. It is unclear whether these additions will coincide with the unveiling of President Biden’s representation.