Walt Disney World’s ‘Festival Of The Lion King’ To Return This Summer

Some very exciting news coming out of Disney’s Animal Kingdom today. The Disney Parks Blog announced that the fan-favorite Festival of the Lion King will return to the park this summer.

When the park reopened in July, the Covid-19 precautions forced Walt Disney World to do away with most of their live entertainment within their parks. So today’s news was a welcomed surprise to fans and furloughed cast members.

Shawn Slater, Senior Communications Manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment, said “We are thrilled to be starting the process of bringing back to work more singers, dancers, technicians, and other cast members, from one of the most popular shows at Walt Disney World Resort.”

According to the Disney Parks Blog, when the show returns, Festival of the Lion King will be presented in a modified format to be mindful of the current environment. There will be adjustments to the show on stage and backstage, including updates to choreography to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Disney will also adjust how the audience is seated, in line with other theater-based experiences at Walt Disney World Resort.

Festival of the Lion Kings has been running since 1998 at the Walt Disney World Resort. It was first at Camp Minnie Mickey and temporarily closed in 2014 to make room for Pandora. It reopened in June of the same year in the Africa section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Festival of the Lion King, is an original interpretation of the Disney animated film, a Broadway-caliber short-form stage musical that is performed live. It is the current longest-running attraction at Animal Kingdom.

So Hakuna Matata, it is time for some live entertainment to return to Walt Disney World.