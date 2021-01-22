Release Date For Potential Spider-Verse Film ‘Morbius’ Gets Pushed Back Again

Considering the fact that the tenacious coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing down, it was only a matter of time before studios reacted…again.
While Warner Bros. is starting to feel a little more comfortable with its bold move to simultaneous launch its films in theaters and on its streaming platform HBO Max – literally moving up one of its biggest releases Godzilla vs. Kong by two months – other studios like Sony are trying to save face (and money) by pushing their films back.
It was announced late Thursday that the studio would be delaying several of its smaller films such as Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and the upcoming Camila Cabello-led Cinderella remake, as well as the next entry in the Ghostbusters franchise, Afterlife, until the second half of 2021.
After already moving the potential live action Spider-Verse movie Morbius‘ release date from March to October earlier this month, it seemed like the might be safe. Unfortunately a calculated decision by MGM decision to move the next Bond outing, No Time To Die, to the exact same date eventually prompted the studio to move the film again to January of next year.
So now the Jared Leto superhero/vampire flick which was originally slated to come out in July of 2020 is expected to be released in January of 2022. The film has a (still tentative) release date of January 21, 2022 to be exact, literally 364 days from today.
Oddly enough, Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage, has been left unscathed by the studio. That fact, along with the reveal that the MCU’s Vulture a.k.a Adrian Toomes (played by Michael Keaton) will be appearing in Morbius, has led to some heavy speculation about the film and its connection to the forthcoming untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel.
With the two films more than likely connected, it’s unknown if Morbius is needed to set additional parameters up for a Spider-Verse film, or if it’ll just be its own contained story with some shared characters. However, if the former is true, then there’s a possibility that Sony could potentially move the next Spider-Man film too. We’ll just have to see.