Disneyland Tournament: Round 2 Winners

The first two rounds in the Ultimate Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides was a huge success. Over eight days we collected over 111,000 votes, a massive number of Disney fans making their voices heard.

HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE ROUND TWO MATCHUPS FOR THE ULTIMATE DISNEYLAND RESORT TOURNAMENT OF RIDES:

HERE IS THE UPDATED BRACKET:

A CLOSER LOOK AT EACH DIVISION AS WE MOVE INTO ROUND 3:

Let’s take one last look at the Disneyland Resort Tournament of Rides Sweet Sixteen: Splash Mountain, Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, Incredicoaster, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Matterhorn, Grizzly River Run, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Monster’s Inc Mike & Sully to the Rescue, Space Mountain, and Millennium Falcon Smuggler’s Run.