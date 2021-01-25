Billy Crystal Provides An Update On The Upcoming ‘Monsters Inc’ Spin-Off Series ‘Monsters At Work’

Considering that it’s been well over a year since there were any updates on the planned Monsters Inc. spin-off, Monsters at Work, and that it was entirely left out of Disney’s Investor Day presentation, it seemed as if hope might be lost for the series…until now.

In a recent interview with Collider, in addition to promoting his upcoming film Standing Up, Falling Down, veteran comedian and actor Billy Crystal was generous enough to provide an update on the upcoming Disney+ series.

“John Goodman and I are Sully and Mike. The show, time-wise, starts six months after ‘Monsters, Inc.’ ended. So now, we’re on the Laugh Floor. We’ve created all of the new, young, great characters with some great voice actors, and John and I are reprising our parts. I tell ya, it’s [been] 20 years [since the release of ‘Monsters, Inc.’] and that movie looked amazing 20 years ago…It’s fantastic looking, it’s hilarious, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it.”

Crystal and Goodman are joined this time around by Ben Feldman (Superstore), Kelly Marie Tran (the upcoming Raya and the Last Dragon, Alanna Ubach (Coco), Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy), and Pixar alum John Ratzenberger.

Additionally, Crystal confirmed that several episodes had already been completed, or at the very least recorded.

“We’ve done a bunch [of episodes]. We’ve been on a break because of the pandemic. But some I was able to do at home and some I was able to do in a very deserted studio out in Burbank. To be the only one on the lot was a little weird. But yeah, we’re progressing. I don’t know when they’re gonna start [being released] but I promise you they’re really good.“

He also went on to say that each episode varies in length, and that rather than a set of individual adventures, each episode will be a part of a larger “continuing story.”

So yeah, Mike Wazowski opened a brand new door and let a whole slew of information free for the fans.

Now, Monsters at Work is expected to debut sometime this year, but obviously that could change.

Writer, director, and producer Roberts Gannaway (101 Dalmations: The Series, Timon & Pumba) is credited as the show’s creator and showrunner.

Set after the events of the first film, the series follows one monster named Tylor Tuskmon, as he works his way from a lowly Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT) member to a big shot on the Laugh Floor.

Source: Collider