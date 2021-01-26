Tony Revolori in Talks to Star in ‘Willow’ Disney+ Series

Tony Revolori is best known as the Spider-Man side character, Flash Thompson, and now fans will get to see him lead his own series on Disney+.

According to Deadline, Revolori is in talks for a lead role in the upcoming Lucasfilm/Disney+ Willow sequel series. No further details have been revealed regarding the character he will be playing.

Read: Luke Evans Joins ‘Pinocchio’ as the Coachman

If Revolori signs on he will join a cast that includes Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), and Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy) are all set to star alongside Warwick Davis.

The series will look for a new director as Jon M. Chu left the project last month for personal reasons. Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow) will produce. Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Lucasfilm plans to start production on the Willow series in April 2021 in Wales, where the original film was shot. The show is being ordered for an 8-episode first season, but the hope is for it to continue as an ongoing series.