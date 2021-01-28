Disney to Release ‘Fantasia’ on Home Video for the First Time in 10 Years

After being out of print for 10 years, it was recently announced that you can bring Fantasia home once again. This announcement continues Disney’s tradition of releasing Fantasia every 10 years on home video. However, this time there is a catch. This title will only be available for those that are part of the Disney Movie Club.

Releasing as a Club exclusive on April 20, Fantasia will appear packaged on Blu-ray with its sequel, Fantasia 2000, as well as Celebrating Mickey, a collection of Mickey Mouse shorts which was released on Blu-ray in 2018.

Fantasia, Walt Disney’s 1940 masterpiece, has had an interesting history on home video. The film was released on VHS back in 1991 after a restoration of the film was completed. This was in the early days of Disney home entertainment, when each classic released on VHS was a monumental occasion. This original VHS release sold over 14 million copies, making it the highest selling Disney VHS tape at that time. Within a few years, it went into the infamous Disney vault.

In 2000, the film was released for the first time on DVD to coincide with its sequel, Fantasia 2000. This cut of the film reinstated the full interstitials, not seen since its original 1940 Roadshow version. It was released on a standalone DVD and as part of The Fantasia Anthology, a 3-disc boxed set which included numerous documentary and special features.

The most recent release was in 2010, when the film made its Blu-ray debut. Other than a few minor changes to The Pastoral Symphony segment, this cut is the same as the 2000 release and is also the one currently available on Disney+.

This upcoming release will be the first time a digital copy is included with the film. At this point, it is unknown what special features will be included.

