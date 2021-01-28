Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2021

After a wildly successful start to the new year for Disney+, February shows no signs of slowing down. Upcoming programs include four more episodes of the hit Marvel series WandaVision, the highly anticipated film Flora & Ulysses, and five seasons of the original variety series The Muppet Show.
Here is a list of the upcoming additions to Disney+ for February 2021:
February 5th
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S7)
WandaVision: Episode 5
February 12th
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (S1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
WandaVision: Episode 6
Inside Pixar: Portraits: Second Batch
February 19th
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (S1)
The Muppet Show (S2)
The Muppet Show (S3)
The Muppet Show (S4)
The Muppet Show (S5)
Flora & Ulysses
WandaVision: Episode 7
February 26th
Car Sos (S8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (S1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (S1)
Disney Pair of Kings (S2)
Disney Pair of Kings (S3)
Disney Roll it Back (S1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S2)
Mickey Go Local (S1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale
WandaVision: Episode 8