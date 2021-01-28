Everything Coming To Disney+ in February 2021

After a wildly successful start to the new year for Disney+, February shows no signs of slowing down. Upcoming programs include four more episodes of the hit Marvel series WandaVision, the highly anticipated film Flora & Ulysses, and five seasons of the original variety series The Muppet Show.



Here is a list of the upcoming additions to Disney+ for February 2021:

February 5th

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S7)

WandaVision: Episode 5

February 12th

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (S1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (S1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision: Episode 6

Inside Pixar: Portraits: Second Batch

February 19th

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (S1)

The Muppet Show (S2)

The Muppet Show (S3)

The Muppet Show (S4)

The Muppet Show (S5)

Flora & Ulysses

WandaVision: Episode 7

February 26th

Car Sos (S8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (S1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (S1)

Disney Pair of Kings (S2)

Disney Pair of Kings (S3)

Disney Roll it Back (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (S2)

Mickey Go Local (S1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale

WandaVision: Episode 8