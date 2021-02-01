Disney Looking For Dancers For ‘Disenchanted’

Pre-production is underway for Disney’s long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted. The studio has recently put out a casting call for dancers for the upcoming sequel.

The studio is seeking “technically trained dancers” to play various characters ranging in ages 18-60. All ethnicities, shapes and sizes are encouraged to apply. There will be elements of ballet, waltz, and jazz, and male dancers should be able to partner with and lift ladies. Strong tap dance skills are also a plus.

The sequel will feature the return of Amy Adams as Giselle and will be directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray. Also returning are Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz to write new songs for the film. We are also hearing that the character of Morgan, Robert’s daughter, will be returning as well, though no casting has been confirmed. The studio is also looking for an actress to play a new villain in the film.

Brigette Hales is attached as a writer, alongside director Adam Shankman. Hales previously has worked on Once Upon a Time for ABC and the Stephen King miniseries 11.22.63. Other writers include Richard Lagravenese (P. S. I Love You), Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber (500 Days of Summer). Previous drafts have been written by Jessie Nelson (Fred Claus), Rita Hsaio (Mulan), Annabel Oakes (Grease: Rydell High), and David Stem and David Weiss (Shrek 2).

The film will be shooting in Ireland, with rehearsals set to take place between March and May 2021. Shooting is scheduled for May-August, 2021 but is subject to change.

Disney has yet to announce a release date for the film, which will be exclusive to Disney+, but a 2022 release seems likely.