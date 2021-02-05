Christopher Plummer Passes Away at 91

Christopher Plummer, perhaps best known for his role as Captain von Trapp in 1965’s The Sound of Music, has passed away at 91.

Spanning a career of seven decades, Plummer was in a plethora of films both classic and modern. For Disney, he starred in 2004’s National Treasure as the grandfather of Nicolas Cage’s character. In 2009, he voiced the villain Charles Muntz in the Pixar film Up.

He finally won his first and only Oscar in 2012 for his performance in Beginners, in which he plays a father who has recently come out of the closet. At age 82, this made him the oldest winner of a competitive Oscar in an acting category. He was nominated again six years later in All the Money in the World, where he notably replaced Kevin Spacey in the role, despite filming already being completed. Here, at age 88, Plummer broke the record for the oldest Oscar nominee for acting.

He recently achieved praise for his performance in 2019’s Knives Out as the late Harlan Thrombey.

Plummer is survived by his wife, Elaine, and his daughter Amanda Plummer, who is also an actress. His cause of death has not been confirmed.