Zawe Ashton Will Play Villain in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Deadline has reported that actress Zawe Ashton has just been cast in the upcoming Marvel film Captain Marvel 2.

Ashton will be starring alongside Brie Larson as the yet-unnamed villain. She is known for her work in several television shows and films. Most recently, she played the character of Josephina in 2019’s horror-comedy Velvet Buzzsaw, directed by Dan Gilroy. She also has done extensive theatre work, recently starring alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Broadway revival of Betrayal.

Captain Marvel 2 will be directed by Nia DaCosta of Candyman, with a script written by Megan McDonnell, who was a story-editor for the hit show WandaVision. The film will serve as a sequel to the 2019 hit. with Brie Larson returning to her role as the titular character. However, the setting will move from the 1990s to the present day.

Captain Marvel 2 will be filmed in the UK, though the production start date is unknown at this point. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

Source: Deadline