‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Sneak Peek Features Original Song by Jhené Aiko

A brand-new sneak peek at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon reveals the new original song, “Lead the Way,” written and performed by Grammy-nominated artist and songwriter, Jhené Aiko.

Oscar-nominated, Emmy and Grammy-winning composer James Newton-Howard (News of the World, A Hidden Life, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald) created the original score. “Lead the Way” is featured in the end credits and is included on the Walt Disney Records soundtrack, available digitally on Feb. 26. The music video for the track featuring Aiko is directed by one of Raya and the Last Dragon directors, Carlos López Estrada, and will be released next month.

Read: ‘Flora & Ulysses’ Review: This Year’s Cuddliest Superhero Film

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.

The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets, at the same time as it is released in select theaters on March 5, 2021.