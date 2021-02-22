‘Magic Kingdom’ Franchise Coming to Disney+

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that a new franchise based on Disney’s theme parks is in the works for their streaming platform.

Read: Disneyland Tournament Winner – Best Disneyland Resort Ride Announced

This franchise will encompass several different, yet connected shows for Disney+ and will utilize the multiple attractions across the Disney theme parks.

Ron Moore (For All Mankind) will be overseeing this franchise, both as a writer and executive producer. At this point, it is still in the development stage and Moore is working with Walt Disney Imagineering on the writing and development of the storyline and characters. He is also working with usual collaborators Maril David and Ben McGinnis.

In an interview with THR, Moore said this:

“I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides. The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn’t pass up.”

The franchise will begin will a show titled The Society of Explorers and Adventurers. Disney parks aficionados will recognize this as the name of the fictional organization that exists within several attractions who mission is “to collect, conserve, and curate valuable cultural and artistic artifacts from around the world and make them available to the public in an artistically pleasing and sensitive manner”.

Portraits of several of the members can be seen in various attractions including Tower of Terror, Mystic Manor, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Walt Disney World.

This premise sounds a lot like the project that Jon Favreau had been developing on and off for the past ten years. It was announced in 2010, and was to follow a family at Disneyland after closing. In a Night at the Museum twist, the rides were to come to life. The last update for this project came in 2016, with Favreau saying he was still working on it.

However, with the recent success of The Mandalorian and the announcement of more Favreau Star Wars projects, it is likely that this version will not ever see the light of day.

Related