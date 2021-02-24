Spider-Man 3 Officially Named ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

2 hours ago Derek Cornell

After countless guesses and theories, we finally have the official title for the junior Spider-Man film. The film is officially called Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Yesterday, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and even Jimmy Kimmel all released fake titles, as a way to hype everyone up. We can finally squander all those faux titles and relax now that the official title has been revealed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is growing quite a cast, as the film is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, Jamie Foxx Electro, Alfred Molina as Doc Ock, Andrew Garfield as his version of Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane, with Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone both in talks to return in their previous Spider-Man roles. It is also being reported that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil.

The majority of the Far From Home cast is all set to return, which includes Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove. It is unknown if Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Michael Mando’s idle Mac Gargan (a.k.a Scorpion), and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio will all return, but it looks like they are setting up Sinister Six, so are guess is they’re back. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing.

The third entry in the Holland-led Spider-Man franchise is expected to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More Stories

WandaVision Songwriters Conditioned Us For “– All Along” Over Seven Episodes

19 hours ago Sean Nyberg

Exclusive: Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU

2 days ago Derek Cornell

Jennifer Lawrence Is Rumored For Jon Watts’ ‘Fantastic Four’

4 days ago Derek Cornell

Evangeline Lilly Confirms Summer Start Date For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

4 days ago Derek Cornell

‘Survive’ Star Laurel Marsden Joins ‘Ms. Marvel’

5 days ago Derek Cornell

The Punisher And Jessica Jones Finally Revert Back To Marvel Studios

6 days ago Derek Cornell

Leave a Reply