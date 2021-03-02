‘Eragon’ Reboot Possibly in the Works for Disney+

According to The Streaming Buffer, Disney+ may be working on a reboot of the 20th Century Fox film Eragon.

Eragon, the first installment of Christopher Paolini’s Inheritance Cycle, was adapted for the screen in 2006. Upon its release, it was met with poor reviews and, ultimately, was a failure and the the rest of the planned franchise was cancelled.

The Streaming Buffer has been spending time looking at indexed webpages for Disney+ in the United Kingdom. One of these indexed pages shows a link to a property titled Eragon under the series banner, as shown below.

This seems to imply that Disney is working on a new adaptation of the story as a series, perhaps akin to what the company is doing with Percy Jackson.

It is also possible that this is simply an error and the 20th Century Fox film was mistaken placed under the series heading, rather than the film one. At this point, there is no way to know for sure.

Be sure to keep your eyes out for any future news regarding Eragon here at The DisInsider.

