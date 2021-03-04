Podcast: Sean Nyberg And Jack Kendall Discuss Disney Parks, Streaming, Films, and Business

The DisInsider’s Sean Nyberg conducted a 2 1/2 hour long interview with Jack Kendall, the host of DSNY Newscast, one of the most popular and beloved Disney YouTube channels.

The interview is currently streaming on The Disney Beat podcast and has been broken up into three parts:

Part 1 takes dives deep into the Disney Parks and looks at all the changes and additions coming to Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris, including, the Splash Mountain retheme to The Princess and the Frog, the upcoming Marvel-themed Avengers Campus, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming to Epcot.

Part 2 looks at the Walt Disney Company as a business, the launch of Disney Plus, and the upcoming slate of Disney movies set to be released this year. The two look at Bob Chapek’s leadership during the pandemic, the longterm implicatioms of Bob Iger’s massive acquisitions during his tenure as CEO, and they grade how well Disney has handled Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox.

Part 3 pulls the curtain back a bit on covering the Disney company. Sean and Jack discuss the different styles various content providers use, point out what makes DSNY Newscast unique, and debate the value and cost of relying on Breaking News as a Disney news site.

