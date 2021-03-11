Ruby Cruz Joins Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

Hot off her role as Teen Annie in Castle Rock, actress Ruby Cruz has signed on to star in the upcoming Disney+/Lucasfilm Willow sequel series. According to Deadline, Cruz is replacing Cailee Spaeny, who originally signed on to the role back in November, after a long casting search. Cruz will star opposite the previously announced Ellie Bamber and Erin Kellyman.

As of now, details on the follow up are being kept under wraps. Though basting on production grids, the series will follow a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince. The members of the team include Dove (Bamber), an unassuming kitchen maid who proves she is the “chosen one” as she embarks on the journey. She is joined by Kit (Cruz), the princess whose twin brother was abducted. Kit is destined to be a leader and ultimately the queen. Kellyman plays Jade, a servant who is Kit’s best friend and moral compass.

Warwick Davis will return to reprise his role of Willow Ufgood in the 1988 fantasy classic. Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s Tony Revolori is also onboard in an unknown role. Jonathan Entwistle, known for his series The End of the F***ing World, will be directing the pilot of the show.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Lucasfilm plans to start production on the Willow series in April 2021 in Wales, where the original film was shot. The show is being ordered for an 8-episode first season, but the hope is for it to continue as an ongoing series.

