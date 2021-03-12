The Pixar Draft With Post-Credit Podcast

2 hours ago Skyler Shuler

Pixar Animation Studios is one of the most iconic animation studios of all-time, they seem to always put out content that people of all ages can enjoy. The DisInsider was honored to appear on the Post-Credit Podcast to discuss their storied content in a fantasy football-style draft as we stake claim to their most influential films since Toy Story in 1995.

Below is how our draft results panned out, let us know what you think and who had the better draft.

The DisInsider (Skyler Shuler & Derek Cornell)

Post-Credit Podcast (Eric Ital & Brandon Katz)

Subscribe and listen to the Post-Credit Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts:

Apple

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Stitcher

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Disney Wins 8 Critics Choice Awards – Big Night For Nomadland, Soul, and Hamilton

5 days ago Sean Nyberg

Podcast: Sean Nyberg And Jack Kendall Discuss Disney Parks, Streaming, Films, and Business

1 week ago Sean Nyberg

Pixar Releases Adorable Teaser Trailer For ‘Luca’

2 weeks ago Skyler Shuler

‘Soul’ Grosses Nearly $100 Million Overseas

1 month ago Josh Sharpe

Disney Earns Multiple 2021 Golden Globe Nominations

1 month ago Skyler Shuler

Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on March 23

1 month ago Skyler Shuler

Leave a Reply