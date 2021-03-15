Disney+ Reveals First Look at ‘Earth Moods’ From National Geographic

Today, Disney+ shared the trailer Earth Moods, a new series from National Geographic.

Read: National Geographic’s ‘Secret of the Whales’ Coming to Disney+

Earth Moods is a visual and soundscape experience, takes viewers on the ultimate retreat—transporting them to a vast array of colorful and calming corners of the world. Viewers travel to blue glaciers, arid deserts, lush rainforests, and pulsating metropolises to escape from the cacophony of everyday life. With an original score produced by Neil Davidge, known for “Massive Attack” as well as collaborations with Snoop Dogg and David Bowie, each “mood” gives the audience an opportunity to relax and reset as the sound of music and the natural world washes over them.

All five episodes will be available on Disney+ on Friday, April 16. Episodes include “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude,” and “Peaceful Patterns.”

Related