‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Releases on Digital April 2 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 18

Raya and the Last Dragon is currently in select theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access for an additional fee. For those who want to own the physical and/or digital copy are in luck. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic adventure arrives on all major digital platforms beginning April 2, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD beginning May 18.

Raya and the Last Dragon will be filled with a ton of bonus features, which include:

An Introduction to Us Again – Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short.

– Director Zach Parrish takes you behind the scenes of the Walt Disney Animation Studios short. Us Again – An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night.

– An elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their passion for life on one magical night. Taste of Raya – Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team–virtually–over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra.

– Dine along with Kelly Marie Tran and the film’s creative team–virtually–over a Southeast Asian menu inspired by the countries that influenced the film as they discuss their experiences creating the world of Kumandra. Raya: Bringing it Home – When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home.

– When the global pandemic of 2020 hit, production of Raya and the Last Dragon moved to the houses of over 450 people. We open a window into their lives and learn how they overcame massive obstacles to make an animated feature from home. Martial Artists – Get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements.

– Get a kick out of learning about the martial art forms and weapons used in the film as co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen and visual anthropologist Dr. S. Steve Arounsack share the inspiration behind the film’s action-packed elements. We are Kumandra – Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film…and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region.

– Meet members of the Southeast Asia Story Trust and discover the cultural influences that inspired the film…and how important this representation in a Disney animated film is to the people of the region. Outtakes – Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other.

– Step into the homes and behind the mics of the cast of Raya and the Last Dragon as they experience voice-over sessions in closets and shaky internet connections, which made recording this film unlike any other. Fun Facts & Easter Eggs – Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon.

– Take a look at some of the hidden surprises and behind-the-scenes secrets of Raya and the Last Dragon. The Story Behind the Storyboard with John Ripa – Co-Director John Ripa invites you to get an inside look at his thought process as he pitches a storyboard sequence from the film and talks about his amazing career with Disney Animation.

Deleted scenes include:

Introduction – Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn introduces deleted scenes from Raya and the Last Dragon.

– Head of Story Fawn Veerasunthorn introduces deleted scenes from Raya and the Last Dragon. The Bridge – Raya confronts an early version of the Druun in this deleted storyboard sequence.

– Raya confronts an early version of the Druun in this deleted storyboard sequence. Escaping Namaari – See an early version sequence of an introduction to Namaari as an adult.

– See an early version sequence of an introduction to Namaari as an adult. Dragon Blade – Discover an early version of Raya’s sword, when it used to have magical powers.

– Discover an early version of Raya’s sword, when it used to have magical powers. Meet Boun – Meet an early version of Boun before he was a chef and shrimp boat captain.

– Meet an early version of Boun before he was a chef and shrimp boat captain. The Heart of the Dragon – Co-Director John Ripa introduces a deleted scene that brought the theme of hope into the film.

Read: ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Review: Meet Your New Favorite Animated Disney Movie

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where Raya, a lone warrior, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop an evil force that has returned after 500 years to once again threaten her homeworld.

The film features an outstanding voice cast, including Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Izaac Wang, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Jona Xiao, Sandra Oh, Thalia Tran, Lucille Soong, Alan Tudyk, Gordon Ip, Dichen Lachman, Patti Harrison, Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, Sung Kang, Sierra Katow, Ross Butler, François Chau and Paul Yen. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada are directing, with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho are the producers, and Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim wrote the screenplay.

