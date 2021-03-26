‘Crater’ Film Adds New Cast Members

Variety has reported that the upcoming Disney+ film Crater has added new cast members to the ensemble, including the main character.

Read: Interview: Cristela Alonzo Talks ‘Inside Pixar’, Voice Work, and Her Love of Animation (Exclusive)

Crater is described as a coming-of-age story in the vein of Stand By Me, set on a moon colony. Isaiah Russell-Bailey will play the main character who loses his father as a child.

After the death of his father, Russell-Bailey’s character takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. His best friends will be played by the previously announced Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), as well as new cast members Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Billy Barratt.

The film is directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarezm, produced by Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum), and written by John Griffen (The Twilight Zone). Though the film was originally developed by 20th Century Fox, it moved to Disney live-action following the merger and is expected to be released by Disney+ sometime in 2022.

Related