Hulu’s ‘M.O.D.O.K.’ Series Adds Jon Hamm, Nathan Fillion, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader

This year’s WonderCon may have been virtual again, but it still maintained the tradition of delivering some pretty big news. At a WonderCon@Home panel for Hulu’s highly anticipated stop-motion animated adult series M.O.D.O.K. Saturday morning, it was revealed that the series would feature some major guest comic book characters and that they would be voiced by the likes of Jon Hamm, Nathan Fillion, Whoopi Goldberg, and Bill Hader.

The foursome join the previously announced Patton Oswalt (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Wendy McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Beck Bennett (SNL), Jon Daly (Big Mouth), and Sam Richardson (Veep).

Hamm will reportedly voice Iron Man, while Fillion will voice Simon Williams a.k.a Wonder Man. Diehard Marvel fans might find Fillion’s casting particularly interesting because at one point he was poised to play Williams in the MCU. James Gunn originally cast Fillion in the role for a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; however, his appearance was obviously and ultimately cut though.

Whoopi Goldberg will voice the superhuman Poundcakes in the series, while Hader will do double duty as the voice of both villains Angar the Screamer and the Leader.

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

After spending years failing to gain control of the world and battling superheroes along the way, M.O.D.O.K., having been removed from his company A.I.M. after it falls into bankruptcy and is sold to the rivaling GRUMBL, begins to deal with his tainting family while facing a mid-life crisis.

In addition to starring, Oswalt is credited as the series’ co-creator alongside Jordan Blum (Community, American Dad).

All 10 episodes will hit Hulu on May 21, 2021.

You can check out the panel, as well as another exclusive look at the series here.

Source: Deadline, Comic-Con International

