Russell Crowe Joins ‘Thor 4’ In Mystery Role

As if the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder wasn’t already big enough…

According to Deadline, it appears that Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe has joined the cast of the highly anticipated sequel. The outlet also says that his role will be one of many surprises the film has to offer.

Read: Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and More Join ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

Crowe joins the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Jamie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, as well as the previously revealed Sam Neill and Matt Damon. The latter two will be reprising their role from Thor: Ragnarok, with Melissa McCarthy also reportedly set to cameo. Director Taika Waititi will also reprise his role as the odd alien Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming, but is expected to be released May 6, 2022. While plot details are currently under wraps, at the very least the film will explore the storyline from the Mighty Thor comics, in which Jane Foster proves herself worthy of wielding Mjölnir and takes up the mantle of Thor.

Crowe was last seen in last year’s Unhinged and will appear in the upcoming horror film The Georgetown Project, coming out later this year.

Related