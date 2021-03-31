Exclusive: All 7 Seasons of ‘New Girl’ is Coming to Disney+ UK/IRE

When Jess (Zooey Deschanel) walks in on her boyfriend cheating on her, she immediately begins to search for a new place to live. After answering an online advertisement, the quirky teacher soon finds herself moving into a Los Angeles apartment with three other guys her own age.

Since its debut in 2011, New Girl has garnered quite the following, all thanks to its many extremly likable characters who often find themselves in relatable scenerios like the traditional sitcom boyfriend/girlfriend troubles to the out-of-the-box like the Brooklyn 99 crossover.

L-R: Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson in “Engram Pattersky. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Ray Mickshaw/FOX

The hit series has been on and off of streaming sites since it ended in 2017, but it will soon find itself a more permanent home over on Disney+ UK/Ireland.

While we don’t have an exact date, The DisInsider can exclusively reveal that all seven seasons will be available to British and Irish subscribers this coming May. An official announcement from Disney will likely come in the coming weeks when they announce their complete May line-up.

Are you excited to watch (or rewatch) New Girl? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below!

Related