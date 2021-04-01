Disney’s ‘Stargirl’ Sequel Adds Four More

The cast of Hollywood Stargirl, the sequel to the Disney+ sleeper hit Stargirl, just keeps growing.

According to Deadline, Al Madrigal (The Way Back), Sarayu Blue (Blockers), Chris Williams (Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story) and Nija Okoro (HBO’s Insecure) have all reportedly joined the highly anticipated sequel.

Madrigal is set to play a character by the name of Iggy, who MC’s at a local club. Blue will play a film producer by the name of Alex. Williams and Okoro will play the parents of two of Stargirl’s friends, whom she stays with in the film.

They joined the previously announced Judy Greer, Uma Thurman, Judd Hirsch, Elijah Richardson, and Tyrel Jackson Williams. Notable America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal will reprise her role as Stargirl.

Based on the YA novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli, Stargirl debuted on Disney+ in March of 2020. While the first film followed a high school boy who finds himself drawn to a mysterious (and musically gifted) girl named Susan “Stargirl” Caraway with a free-spirit and an unusual outlook on the world, Hollywood Stargirl will be told through the perspective of Stargirl as she leaves her hometown and goes on to follow her dreams in Hollywood.

VanderWaal will write and perform new songs for the film. Julia Hart will return to the director’s chair. Filming is expected to begin soon.

