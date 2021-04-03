Olga Kurylenko Has A Secret Role in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 28: Olga Kurylenko attends the "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris" show as part of Paris Fashion Week At Monnaie de Paris on September 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

According to The Direct, Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) is in the forthcoming Marvel film Black Widow.

She joins the previously announced cast members Scarlett Johansson (reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff a.k.a the titular Black Widow), Florence Pugh, Rachel Wiesz, David Harbour, and O.T. Fagbenle.

While her casting may come as a surprise to some, the site says it appears that she will only play a small role in the film. Additional details about her character have also been kept under wraps.

For the past few years now, all of the projects set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been shrouded in secrecy. It wasn’t up until a month ago that we finally got a title for the third entry in the MCU’s Spider-Man franchise. Even as of this moment, fans have no idea what Shang-Chi or Eternals will look like and, in addition to Black Widow, all of those films also come out this year. However, in an era where there’s essentially no such thing as a secret due to social media, you can’t blame Marvel for going to semi-extreme lengths to save some surprises for fans.

In addition to Quantum of Solace, audiences may recognize her from the Tom Cruise’s sci-fi adventure film Oblivion or the Shudder horror film The Room (not to be confused with the cult Tommy Wiseau film).

Do you have any idea who Kurylenko might play? Let us know down below!

Black Widow is set to be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ via Premier Access July 9th.



Source: The Direct

Related