Prominent Bollywood Actor Farhan Akhtar To Appear In ‘Ms. Marvel’

After several Indian news outlets reported that Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar was currently in Bangkok filming a mysterious Marvel project, it wasn’t long before the super sleuths over at Murphy’s Multiverse were able to piece two and two together and figure out what that project was.

With various Marvel/Disney+ series in development, at first glance it might seem hard to pinpoint which project Akhtar was working on; however, the site was the first to deduce that he must be filming Ms. Marvel. Not only is Ms. Marvel currently filming, but it’s the only current Marvel property filming in Bangkok.

While unofficial, Akhtar joins the previously announced stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan who moonlights as the titular hero, Ms. Marvel, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.

Due to the cryptic nature of his casting, there’s no indication of who Akhtar might be playing, but with production of nearly complete and the series expected to be premiere this fall we anticipate more information soon.

Sources: India Today, Times of India, Murphy’s Multiverse

Related