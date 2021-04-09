Leaked Action Figure Photos Offer A Better Look Into Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is slated to hit theaters in less than 6 months; however, aside from the announcement of its main cast made at San Diego Comic Con nearly two years ago, not much else has been revealed about the film. No official set photos have been released, nor have we received any trailer. For the most part the project – like pretty much everything else lined up for Marvel’s Phase 4 – has been shrouded in secrecy…until now.

Thanks to some photos posted to Twitter by user Ryans_Ramblings it looks like we may actually have a clearer look at the film and some of its characters.

First Looks at characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings!

-Wenwu/The Mandarin?

-Death Dealer

-Xialing

-Shang Chi!#MarvelStudios #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/oXpisI0TQF — Ryan 'All Day News' Anderson (@Ryans_Ramblings) April 9, 2021

The photos, pictured above, show some of the action figures being released under the ‘Marvel Legends’ brand. Not only do we finally get a good look at actor Simu Liu as the titular Shang-Chi, we also get to see what looks like his costume. The fact that it doesn’t look like any ‘suit’ we’ve seen so far in the MCU is exciting because it appears that this film will be just as faithful to the culture it aims to capture as Black Panther.

Additionally, we also get up-close looks at characters named Wenwu, Death Dealer, and Xialing.

What’s most interesting though are the character descriptions of Shang-Chi and, more specifically, Wenwu.

Shang Chi’s description is as follows:

“Trained since childhood by the mysterious Ten Rings Organization, Shang-Chi must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn back into his father’s web.”

Wenwu’s, on the other hand reads:

“Shang-Chi’s father Wenwu is the feared leader of the Ten Rings Organization, which has lurked in the shadows of the MCU since the very beginning.“

While it was known that Wenwu would be The Mandarin, in all of the official material released thus far, the relationship between Shang-Chi and Wenwu had not been revealed. So the fact that our hero will actually be the son of The Mandarin is sure to cause some major complications.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any information offered about Death Dealer or Xialing, and despite these leaks westill don’t have a great sense of what the film will be about. Nevertheless, it’s cool to finally see some of the veil pealed back, and hopefully these leaks are a tiny precursor to the release of some major official marketing materials in the coming weeks.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released September 3, 2021 in theaters.

Source: @Ryans_Ramblings

