Long Lost Series ‘Star Wars: Detours’ Set To Hit Disney+ Next Month

Most diehard Star Wars fans will know that prior to Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012, George Lucas was knee-deep in one final original project set within his galaxy far, far away. That project was the animated series titled Star Wars: Detours. Once the acquisition was finalized though, the show was canceled to make way for the inevitable sequel trilogy. Despite dozens of episodes being completed, Detours was thought to be lost forever.

According to a recent report from news site The Vulcan Reporter, the series is expected to finally see the light of day next month on Disney+. The site speculates that the series could hit the streamer as soon as May 4th a.k.a Star Wars Day.

The site also says that in addition to the original 39 episodes produced, several additional un-produced episodes have been completed recently to be released with the rest of the batch. In all, there are potentially 52 episodes that could debut on Disney+.

The news comes just a few weeks after our friend Jordan Maison of Cinelinx heard the same news, which gives the report some weight.

Well, this makes a tidbit I'd heard recently (one I pretty much brushed off as inexplicable/unlikely) seem to have more weight…. #StarWars https://t.co/6K3P3XapTd pic.twitter.com/aD3n3vQjvG — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) March 16, 2021

While the CGI-series may remind fans of other canonical entries such as The Clone Wars or Rebels, it’s actually unlike anything else in the franchise. Co-created by Robot Chicken‘s Brendan Hay, the series is a deliberate parody of everything and anything in the Star Wars universe that’s set between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy.

In addition to seeing some of the original cast members such as Ahmed Best, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams reprise their roles from the films, the show also boasted a talented voice cast consisting of Seth Green (Robot Chicken), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy), and “The Master of Parody” himself “Weird Al’ Yankovic. Zachary Levi (SHAZAM!), Joel McHale (Community), Nat Faxon (Disenchanted), Felicia Day (Supernatural), and Donald Faison (Scrubs) are a handful of prominent actors who also loaned their voices to the show.

