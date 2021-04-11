Veteran Actress Samina Ahmed Potentially Cast In ‘Ms. Marvel’

Just days ago, we reported that several of India’s newspaper outlets had let it slip that Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was in Bangkok shooting something for Marvel. Now another foreign outlet, Pakistan’s The Express Tribune, might have revealed that another actor is attached to the project too.

According to the outlet, after actor Manzar Sehbai posted about getting the first dose of his vaccine on Instagram fan inquired about the whereabouts of his spouse, veteran Pakistani actress Samina Ahmed. Sehbai then said that she was, “in Thailand…shooting for a Hollywood serial.” You can see the post with the comment down below.

As Murphy’s Multiverse pointed out last week, when news of Farhan Akhtar’s involvement with Marvel first broke, the only prominent Hollywood production shooting in Thailand right now is Ms. Marvel. This has lead many to believe that Ahmed must have also nabbed a part in the series.

While American audiences may not be too familiar with Ahmed, with a career spanning 50 years, she’s deemed to be one Pakistan’s brightest stars.

Obviously nothing is confirmed, but with all the secrecy surrounding all of Marvels’ Phase 4 projects anything is possible.

The official cast of Ms. Marvel includes stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan a.k.a the titular hero Ms. Marvel, as well as Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur.

