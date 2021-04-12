Mid-Season Sneak Peek For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Released

A mid-season sneak peek of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is available now, exploring the complicated legacy of the shield and what lies ahead for Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and the Flag Smashers.

Read: Marvel Studios’ ‘ What If…?’ Teases Guardians of the Multiverse

Six months after being handed the mantle of Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame (2019), Sam Wilson teams up with Bucky Barnes in a worldwide adventure that tests their abilities and their patience.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Adepero Oduye, Amy Aquino and Danny Ramirez.

The first four episodes of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.

Related