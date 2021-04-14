Wolverine Series Rumored To Be In Development For Disney+

It’s been approximately a little over 4 years since Hugh Jackman bowed out from the role of Wolverine , but it looks fans might not have to wait that long to see him return – Wolverine, that is.

According to a source close to The Hashtag Show, it appears that an anthology series revolving around the character is in early development at Disney+. The idea of making it an anthology series would be to have every episode or season take place in a different era of Wolverine’s life.

The site goes on to say that the character’s rich and complex history is a primary factor in this particular approach. This is especially exciting idea when you realize that we may actually meet him as James Howlett, the person he was before Weapon X got a hold of him. While the entire cinematic Wolverine trilogy walks us through his entire life, we only got a brief glimpse of his genuine past in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The Hashtag Show also goes on to say that the very first season would explore the character’s arc with the Weapon X program.

Just last month The Illuminerdi revealed that Marvel currently has plans to introduce the X-Men to the MCU in a project entitled The Mutants. While there is no timetable for when the project will be released, the fact that a Disney+ series might also be in the works – and could preface – it implies that we could meet these characters not too long after we meet Marvel’s first family.

While it’s still way too early to have a show-runner or a star attached, the site also notes that Disney/Marvel hope to announce something by the end of the year.

Source: The Hashtag Show, The Illuminerdi

