Keenan Thompson Talks ‘Home Alone’ Reboot

Following the acquisition of 20tth Century Fox in 2019, Disney began making plans to reboot several major franchises including Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Home Alone. All of these have been in development for Disney+ since that time, with some further along than others. According to Keenan Thompson, the Home Alone reboot is finished filming and nearing completion:

“It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down and then came back around because of the pandemic. It’s been very splotchy as far as trying to get it done is concerned. I think they’re getting very close to finishing it. I did ADR for it recently, so that’s usually one of the last steps. So, it’s coming out.”

Thompson said this in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on his show Watch What Happens Live, which can be found below.

Thompson will be starring in the film along with Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Ellie Kemper (The Office), and Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), who plays a role similar to the Macaulay Culkin character. The film is directed by Dan Mazer (Dirty Grandpa), with the script being written by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidel (Saturday Night Live). A release date for the film has not been officially announced.

