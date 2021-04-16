Alfred Molina Confirms Appearance In ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Alfred Molina seemingly confirmed what the rest of the world knows, or what he refers to as, “the worst kept secret in Hollywood.” That is, of course, his involvement in the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What initially began as a brief sit-down to talk about his role in the Academy Award nominated film Promising Young Woman, quickly shifted into an unexpectedly candid conversation. Molina didn’t just confirm his appearance either; he offered an explanation as to how his character survived the ending of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 and teased a glimpse of what fans should expect in the (apparently canonical) sequel.

One of the first questions fans will surely have when the film comes out in December is “How is Doc Ock alive?” That was one of the first questions Molina had for director Jon Watts too. His answer: “In this universe, no one really dies.”

Watts also claimed that the film, or at least things from Doc Ock’s perspective in the film, pick up right from the moment he sacrifices himself at the end of Spider-Man 2 and sinks into the river. While that still doesn’t technically really answer the “how” question, it raises a few more questions about how Watts will pull it off.

That wasn’t Molina’s biggest concern though. Nor was he logic of his return, or even how he – a 67 year-old actor – would be able to pull off the fight choreography. Of all the things he was nervous about going into the film, it was how old he would look. However, in the interview he also claims that the film would incorporate a large amount of de-aging technology to account for the 17 years since his last appearance as the character.

Unfortunately, Molina’s interview is probably the closest thing we’ll get to any additional details about the film until it actually comes out. However, he provides enough information to give fans a better idea of the scope of Watts’ vision for the sequel.

In addition to Molina and Tom Holland’s titular web-slinger, other confirmed cast members include Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei (reprising their roles as M.J, Ned, and Aunt May). Benedict Cumberbatch is also set to return to make an appearance as Doctor Strange, while Jamie Foxx will have another go at playing the villain Electro, unlike his previous portrayal in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently slated to be released in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Source: Variety

