Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Leak Showcases Designs For Ultron, Thanos And More

The long awaited Marvel’s What If…? is finally coming to Disney+ later this year. Certain concepts have been revealed already; however, we’ve only scene a fraction of what they have to offer. With a 10 episode season, we’re bound so see a lot of cool scenarios.

Today, a leak courteous of @MSSpoliers on Twitter, we get new designs for a couple characters from the series.

We see Gamora wearing Thanos’ armor and wielding his double bladed sword, a new design for Loki, Ultron in battle ready armor, buff Collector wearing a suit of armor and Doctor Strange in what looks like the Hulkbuster armor.

From these designs, it looks like we’re in for quite the ride.

The ten-episode first season is expected to debut next summer. The series will follow alternate reality stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without affecting any of the existing theatrical and live-action Disney+ canon. The first episode will ask the question, “What if Peggy Carter got the powers from the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers remained his scrawny self, but was given an Iron Man-type suit of armor designed by Tony Stark’s father Howard Stark?”

Other storylines that are expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies, which sees some of the Avengers doing battled with zombified characters including Captain America. Based on images that have been previously shared, we also see what looks to be T’Challa (Black Panther) as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

Returning from the big screen to voice their iconic characters are Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Jeffery Wright voicing the Watcher.

The first season will air this summer.

Source: Twitter via The Direct

