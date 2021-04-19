FX’s Hip Hop Comedy ‘Dave’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

Following a record-breaking first season, FX’s popular hip hop comedy Dave is officially returning for a second season this Summer.

According to Deadline, the first two episodes are slated to premiere on June 16th at 10PM ET/PT. After that fans should expect new episodes weekly.

Produced by Kevin Hart and based on the life of real life rapper Dave Burd a.k.a Lil Dicky, the series follows a fictionalized neurotic version of his alter ego as he grapples with fame and the idea that he’s destined to be one of the best rappers of all time.

The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise considering that literally two weeks ago Burd posted on Instagram that filming for Season 2 had wrapped.

In an interview with Deadline about the upcoming second season, Burd hinted that in some ways life was imitating art:

“Dave, not unlike the Dave talking to you, is trying to finish an album and it’s psychological chaos. I haven’t put out an album since 2015 and that’s not because I don’t try hard, it’s just a challenge and I put a lot of pressure on myself. My character in the show is going through that journey of putting an album out and keep his personal life afloat…It’s more psychological and interpersonal and I feel this season really ties together.”

In addition to Burd, Taylor Misiak (American Vandal), GaTa, Andrew Santino (I’m Dying Up Here), Travis “Taco” Bennett (Odd Future), and Christine Ko (Tigertail) star.

Aside from its main cast, the show has also been praised for its A-List cameos. While he first season featured the likes of Justin Bieber, Macklemore, Marshmello, Ninja, and Kourtney Kardashian, season two is aiming to up the ante. Some of the stars confirmed to appear so far are Lil Nas X, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Doja Cat.

Source: Deadline

