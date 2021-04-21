‘Hawkeye’ Series Has Wrapped Filming

Several new Marvel shows are slated for 2021 including Loki, What if…?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye. Not to mention that Moon Knight and She-Hulk are now filming for a 2022 release.

Today, Jeremy Renner has confirmed through his Instagram that the series has officially wrapped up production.

It will go on to post-production and is expected to hit Disney+ later this year.

Rounding out the cast of the Marvel Studios’ series are Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop and newcomer Alaqua Cox who will star as Maya Lopez.

Not much is known on the series but reports earlier this year revealed that Clint’s brother, Barney Barton aka Trickshot, and the New York crime organization Tracksuit Mafia, would make appearances. There are previous reports stating that villain Madame Masque will be a supporting character.

Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla will be writing and executive producing the series. Rhys Thomas (Saturday Night Live) as well as directing duo Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) will be directing multiple episodes.

The series is expected late 2021.

Source: Twitter via GeekVibesNation and Instagram

Related